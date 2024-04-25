KCR launches poll bus yatra

“One minister says he will hit with slippers. I told them farmers also wear slippers and they are harder,” KCR said.



The BRS chief said his party was in power for 10 years and it gave water to 18 crops. “There was water in Nagarjunsagar and there was a chance to give water, but these fools handed over the projects to the Centre. Congress leaders deceived the people on Rythu Bandhu and don’t know whether Rythu Bima will be there or not. They have only one work only to abuse KCR.

To make the farmers stable we gave Rythu Bandhu by allocating Rs 15,000 crore. When Modi denied to purchase crops, we sat on dharna in Delhi and made them to purchase,” said KCR, questioning what had happened to the promises like one tola gold, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver and Rs 2 lakh, etc. KCR ridiculed the comments of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that he would remove traces of KCR. He said KCR will not be afraid of going to jail.

“If we are afraid of jails, Telangana would not have come,” said KCR attacking the use of language. He attacked the government for not celebrating Ambedkar Jayanthi at the 125-feet statue. He expressed confidence of coming back to power and achieving Bangaru Telangana.