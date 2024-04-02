KCR let down Telangana: Surekha

Warangal: Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha said that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has no moral right to criticise the Congress.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, she held KCR responsible for the financial crisis in Telangana. “With no financial discipline, KCR pushed Telangana into a debt trap. KCR Government is involved in several irregularities with regard to power purchases. KCR made a mess of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) which resulted in the collapse of Medigadda barrage,” Surekha said.

“KCR may have come up with Rythu Bandhu but he had shelved all the subsidies to the agriculture. KCR never provided compensation to the farmers who died by suicides during his regime,” Surekha said.

“With elections to the Lok Sabha around the corner, KCR came out of the farmhouse and made baseless allegations against the Congress. KCR’s daughter MLC K Kavitha who was allegedly involved in the Delhi Liquor Scam is in jail, and his son K T Rama Rao who was allegedly involved in phone tapping had threatened film heroines. Frustrated over his loss in the Assembly elections, KCR is trying to defame the Congress Government with inappropriate criticism,” Surekha said.

Former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao and Warangal MP ticket aspirant Kadiyam Kavya were present.

Earlier, Kadiyam Kavya and her father and MLA Kadiyam Srihari met Surekha and Muralidhar Rao at the latter’s residence in Ram Nagar and exchanged pleasantries.

They vowed to each other to work for the development of the erstwhile Warangal district. This is the first time Kadiyam Srihari met Kondas after he joined the Congress.