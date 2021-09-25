KCR: Let's make Telangana Assembly a role model in India

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday felt that it was time the State Assembly became a role model for the country by proving that it was a place where quality discussions and debates take place and that it is not a ring for wrestling among different parties.

Speaking during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, KCR suggested that the Telangana Assembly should have a constitutional club on the lines of Parliament.

KCR felt that the constitutional club should be used as a forum for debates, seminars and studies by the members. He also felt that the members of the House should be taken on a tour of Delhi so that the members can get a feel of Parliament functioning.

He also suggested to the Speaker to examine the provision of allowing the members to have discussion on 'Private Member Bill' every Friday.

The monsoon session would conclude on October 5. The chief minister also wanted the committee meetings to be held regularly and suggested the members tour other states and countries so that they can broaden their outlook and learn new practices.

He said that the members should note that the Assembly was a place to debate and it was not meant for creating ruckus. Telangana Assembly should become a role model by following protocol rules, smooth conduct of the House and quality debates, he said.

Another issue that assumes importance is the desire of the chief minister to have working days.

He further felt that adequate time should be allocated to the members taking suggestions from the opposition benches.

However, the Opposition members complain that while the Chief Minister gives a 'good lecture' on how the assembly should be, but when it comes to practice all efforts are made to muzzle the voice of the Opposition.

Raising certain objections and arguing with the government on issues was an accepted Parliamentary practice but that is not allowed, and the members are suspended if they protest. First this practice needs to be changed, the Opposition members opined.

They said that it is appreciative of the CM that the issues raised by the Opposition should also get priority. But, at the same time, the chief minister made it clear that discussing issues pertaining to IT, industries, Haritha Haram, Agriculture, Old City Development and Minority Development was a must. "Then there will be Question Hour and Zero Hour. The Government also proposes to introduce some bills. The practice so far has been that no adjournment motion is accepted. Then where is the scope for issues raised by the opposition," wonder the Opposition.

They also feel that the Assembly should send the copy of the bills to the members in advance.