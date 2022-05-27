KCR like rat ran away to Bengaluru when PM Modi visited Hyd: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: Telangana YSRC party president YS Sharmila on Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Responding to CM KCR's visit to Bengaluru at the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad, Sharmila questioned the Chief Minister as to why he ran away to Bengaluru when he dared to target the BJP at the Centre.

She said that CM KCR instead of going to Bengaluru could have questioned PM Modi over the paddy procurement issue. She said that KCR ran away to Bengaluru like a mouse when PM Modi (cat) came to Hyderabad.

కేసీఆర్ పాలన అవినీతి మయమని మోడీ చెప్తారు. మోడీ అవినీతి చిట్టా నా దగ్గర ఉందని కేసీఆర్ చెప్తారు. కానీ, ఇద్దరు ఎదురుపడరు,అవినీతిని బయటపెట్టరు. జనాన్ని మాత్రం పిచ్చోళ్లను చేస్తరు. మీవన్నీ ఉడుత ఊపుల ప్రసంగాలేనా? ఒకరి అవినీతిని ఒకరు బయటపెట్టకూడదని చీకటి ఒప్పందాలేమైనా చేసుకున్నారా? 2/2 — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) May 27, 2022

She said that PM Modi says that TRS is corrupted and on the other hand, KCR says he has proofs of BJP's corruption but both does not come face to face and fool the public, she said. Sharmila questioned whether both have corruption evidence against each other or had a secret deal to level allegations against each other for their political gains.