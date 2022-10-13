KCR likely to tour Anantapur flood affected areas, official decision awaited

If the reports are to be believed, the TRS president and Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao would tour the Anantapur district in the wake of people facing hardships with floods that occurred due to the heavy rains.

However, it is learned that the official confirmation would come by Monday over the KCR's tour and the schedule. The Anantapur district is witnessing heavy rains from the last week and wreaked havoc disrupting normal life.

The TRS chief who launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was in Delhi currently and his expected tour of Anantapur can be seen in the line of elevating the BRS party and taking it into public.