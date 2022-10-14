KCR likely to visit flood-hit Anantapur

Hyderabad: The maiden visit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as president of BRS party could be the flood-affected areas of Anantapur. Though there is no official confirmation about it, sources say that there is every possibility of KCR to visit the flood-affected areas before Monday. KCR at present is in Delhi. Party leaders said that this would be an effort to reach out to the people and connect with them as a national leader. A senior leader said that KCR was known to reach out to people in times of need. He had announced financial assistance to the families of the farmers who died during the farmers protest in Delhi and also to the families of Jawans who lost their lives in the fight with the Chinese army in the Galwan Valley.

The TRS leaders recalled that once the Chief Minister had offered to extend all necessary assistance to Andhra Pradesh when the state was reeling under the Cyclone Hudhud in Vizag. Interestingly, the chief minister was in Delhi during the Hudhud cyclone and he had directed the then chief secretary Rajiv Sharma over phone to be prepared to extend help to AP authorities.

