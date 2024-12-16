KCR likely to visit US

Hyderabad: The BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been restricting himself to his farmhouse post the defeat of the party in the Assembly elections, is likely to travel to the United States of America soon.

According to discussion among the party leaders, the BRS chief is likely to visit the US to spend some time with his grandson. KCR has not travelled to the US for a long time.

He did not visit the US even while he was the Chief Minister of the State in the last few years, as the party’s working president, KT Rama Rao, used to handle the official work. The BRS chief was busy holding discussions with the party leaders at his farmhouse and giving necessary instructions to them. KTR’s son has been studying in the US, and he is close to the BRS chief. It is said that KCR would be spending about two months in the US. However, the party leaders said that they had no information. A senior leader said that they were told that KCR would come back into public life after Sankranti and take over the activities of the party.