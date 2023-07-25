Live
- Kiara Advani Is All Set To Open The India Couture Week, Turns Show Stopper For Falguni And Shane Peacock
- YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
- Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
- Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
- Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
- Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
- MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
- Sona Belson completes 2000 courses in a short span of 100 days
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-25-2023
- 'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
KCR makes false promises: Murlidhar Rao
BJP workers staged a protest at Clock Tower here on Monday demanding the State government to provide 2BHK houses to the poor as promised by CM KCR.
Nalgonda: BJP workers staged a protest at Clock Tower here on Monday demanding the State government to provide 2BHK houses to the poor as promised by CM KCR. Addressing the protesters, BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao pointed out that CM KCR had promised before the elections to provide double bedroom houses to all those in need, but Nalgonda district had been overlooked for nine long years. With the forthcoming elections on the horizon, Rao accused CM KCR of resorting to false promises once again, including BC Bandhu, Minority Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Tribal Bandhu, and the pending double bedroom houses. In light of these broken promises, he called upon the people to give the BJP a chance to govern the State.
