KCR makes false promises: Murlidhar Rao

Nalgonda: BJP workers staged a protest at Clock Tower here on Monday demanding the State government to provide 2BHK houses to the poor as promised by CM KCR. Addressing the protesters, BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao pointed out that CM KCR had promised before the elections to provide double bedroom houses to all those in need, but Nalgonda district had been overlooked for nine long years. With the forthcoming elections on the horizon, Rao accused CM KCR of resorting to false promises once again, including BC Bandhu, Minority Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Tribal Bandhu, and the pending double bedroom houses. In light of these broken promises, he called upon the people to give the BJP a chance to govern the State.