KCR masking up his failures: Sanjay

Hyderabad: The BJP feels that TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao was time and again raising the issue of power reforms bill and criticising the Prime Minister and BJP to divert the attention of the people of the state from state-related issues and that it was more of an act of panic reaction in view of growing anti-incumbency factor.

Addressing a meeting at Quthbullapur, state BJP chief B Sanjay Kumar said that he would send the copy of the power reforms bill to the Chief Minister, MLAs, MLCs and ministers and if anyone can show him any clause that is there in the bill which makes it mandatory to install meters, he would resign. BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao stated in the Assembly that it was not mandatory. KCR read out a line from a note which according to him says, "No connection shall be given without a smart prepaid meter.

Is there a gap between your party and the government," he asked the BJP leader.

However, Sanjay Kumar, who kick started his fourth phase of padayatra –'Praja Sangrama Yatra' on Monday, reiterated that KCR was spreading lies on the power sector reforms bill to malign BJP. The TRS chief was misinterpreting the clauses of the bill for narrow political gains. He said the bill had left the issue to respective state governments and it is for them to decide to install meters or not. Now where does it say that it is mandatory and that no power connection will be given if meters are not installed?

Taking broadside at KCR, he said the government had failed in developing adequate infrastructure which could keep people safe during the heavy rains in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. What happened to the promise of promoting Hyderabad as another Istanbul? What plans the government prepared to protect Hyderabad from inundation during heavy rains, he asked. He said during his padayatra he would expose the government's failures in improving civic infrastructure. He said the BJP will continue to focus on the unfulfilled promises and failures of the government despite the CM's attempts to divert the attention of the people.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that the launch of a national party by KCR was a 'big joke'. His policies and actions pushed a surplus state into a financial crisis. He now wants to rule the country.