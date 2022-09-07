KCR may form alliance with Cong, says Digvijaya Singh

Hyderabad: The senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh stated that the TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao might struck alliance with the Congress. He claimed that the Congress was responsible for the TRS to be in power in Telangana.

The MP stated that KCR went back on his promise of merging the TRS with the Congress if latter grants separate State for Telangana region.

"Congress fulfilled the promise of creation of Telangana state in 2014," he recalled and added that KCR is suddenly talking against the BJP.

To a question, Digvijaya Singh mentioned that people of Andhra Pradesh voted YSRCP to power as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is son of former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekar Reddy, who was associated with the Congress. "Jagan left the Congress after the CBI registered cases against him during the UPA rule," he said.