KCR meets Chintamadaka villagers at his farmhouse

Hyderabad: In his first public appearance after the setback in Assembly elections, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao came out to meet his followers from Chintamadaka village in his farmhouse on Wednesday.

The doors of the farmhouse were opened for the hundreds of villagers from Chintamadaka, who entered the premises raising slogans of ‘Jai KCR’, ‘Jai Telangana’ and ‘CM KCR’. The BRS chief was seen greeting them while the former ministers Harish Rao and Prashanth Reddy were also seen waiving.

Over 600 villagers came in ten buses to the farmhouse of the BRS supremo to express solidarity. The police personnel at the farmhouse check post stopped them stating that they cannot be allowed because there was no permission.

After knowing that the villagers were eager to meet, the BRS chief asked the ministers to allow them into the farmhouse. After meeting KCR, a villager said KCR has taken up many development works and brought innumerable welfare schemes for the people. “He faced defeat, all the villagers were upset, and everyone wanted to meet him. We paid bus charges of Rs 100 each. He is not in a situation to talk and when we saw his face, we were saddened. Since his political career, Chintamadaka people have supported him. The BJP and Congress have entered into an unethical alliance and defeated KCR,” said the villager. Another villager said that they would show their might in the ensuing Lok Sabha election. “We will show our might in the Lok Sabha elections. We think KCR had to lose because he would become Prime Minister.