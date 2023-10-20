KCR meets Gajwel leaders, says he won't leave the constituency

Telangana Chief Minister KCR expressed confidence that the Bharata party will win a hat-trick in the upcoming assembly elections and come to power. He had a meeting with BRS leaders of Gajwel constituency at a convention hall in Tumkunta. KCR stated that they will win 95 to 100 assembly seats. He emphasised that Gajwel constituency will receive dedicated attention every month and said that his aim is to have multiple candidates in the constituency.

KCR acknowledged the development work done in Gajwel but stated that there is still a lot more to be done. He said that he will not leave Gajwel and expressed gratitude towards the people for their support. Stating that he would visit Gajwel once in every month, KCR said that people will decide on his majority in Gajwel.

The BRS chief also highlighted past struggles for Telangana and the government's efforts to bring back displaced farmers to the villages and promote agricultural stabilization. Minister Harish Rao, Vonteru Prathap Reddy, Raghotham Reddy, and others also attended the meeting.