KCR on bypoll mode?

Siddipet: Has Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao set the tone for the Huzurabad by-election? Though the Election Commission is yet to notify the dates, the Chief Minister appears to have gone on election mode from the way he lambasted the opposition parties and listed out sops like government medical college and allocation of funds for Kamareddy and Banswada municipality. The CM will have a luncheon meeting with former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari on Monday.

Calling the Opposition parties as shameless, the Chief Minister said that while the government was spending "surplus money of Dhanika Telangana" to provide amenities like power, water, Rythu Bandhu and taken up developmental programmes like distribution of fishlings and goats to farmers, the opposition has been criticising the government and alleging that it was wasting money.

The Chief Minister speaking to public representatives, after inaugurating the integrated district Collectorate and police commissionerate at Siddipet and Kamareddy said the State which had languished for water in the undivided Andhra Pradesh was now brimming with water and there was no power shortage in the State.

KCR said that Telangana was still a young state. He said it is the responsibility of the administration to see that it does not commit any mistake. Whatever the government does, it should benefit the people. He appreciated the efforts of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for the interest taken in the speedy completion of 2,601 Rythu Vedikas. The Chief Minister said that Telangana has surpassed Punjab in the production of foodgrains by producing 3 crore tonnes of paddy. The capacity of warehouses increased from 4 lakh tonnes to 25 lakh tonnes. Once the Yadadri power station becomes operational, the State will be able to sell power to neighbouring states.

He said the TRS government had done many things which people wanted and many more things which they did not even ask for. "Still the Opposition is shamelessly criticising me," he said. After the Dharani portal was introduced, the revenue records and revenue system has become fool-proof. It took three years to evolve such a system, he added.

He said, if the government has determination and vision, the results will also be good. The Chief Minister suggested that the farmers go in for oil palm, cotton and toor dal instead of paddy. He also suggested entrepreneurs set up rice mills to get benefits.