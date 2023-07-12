KCR orders regularisation of Panchayat Secretary jobs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ordered the regularisation of the jobs of Panchayat Secretaries who have completed their four-year training period and have met the prescribed norms. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

The CM said that they have played a commendable role in the development of village panchayats in Telangana. He pointed out that the State’s villages have won several national awards for their development, and that this is due in no small part to the hard work and dedication of the Panchayat Secretaries.

The CM urged them to continue their efforts to bring about a qualitative change in Telangana villages. He said that they should not be complacent with what they have achieved but should strive to further develop the villages with the participation of the people.

The State government has made it mandatory for Panchayat Secretaries to take up various responsibilities, including planting saplings and monitoring them, and maintaining cleanliness in the villages. A committee will be formed at the district level to examine the performance of the Panchayat Secretaries who have completed their probation period. Those who have met two-thirds of the targets set by the committee will be regularized.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Sandeep Sultania, and Commissioner Hanumantha Rao have been asked to initiate the measures to regularize the services of the Panchayat Secretaries.