KCR plans Maha Yagams in March

Hyderabad: Now, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is getting ready to perform Maha Yagams this year, including Sudarshana, Chandi and Rajashyamala Yagam.



According to party leaders, the TRS chief is contemplating to perform yagams during the month of March. It is learned that the Chief Minister wants to have yagam to mark the opening of the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha temple and has directed the officials to complete the construction. Recently, during a review meeting on the Yadadri temple, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy had directed the officials to speed up the work and have a review every week. He asked the officials to complete the presidential suits, 13 VVIP villas by this month.

The minister also asked the officials to complete the works pertaining to the Pushkarani for the devotees by January. He wanted them to prepare a daily work chart for speedy work.

Sources said that the Chief Minister is likely to visit Yadadri during the third or fourth week of this month to take stock of the temple works. It is said that he would be holding a high-level review meeting with the officials on the temple and also yagam in the temple town. Sources said that the Chief Minister is likely to invite several dignitaries, peethadhipatis for the yagam. Sources said that the chief minister during his visit to New Delhi, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the temple and also the yagams. The CM had also met Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy regarding the Maha Sudarshana Yagam in Yadadri during July 2019. There will be 1,048 yagna kundams and 8,000 Ruthviks would be participating in the yagam. KCR is known for his spiritual activities as he has performed several yagams. He performed two yagams one before the formation of Telangana and second after coming to power in Telangana. Earlier in December 2015, KCR performed Aayutha Chandi Yagam at his farmhouse.

During the Telangana agitation in 2006, KCR organised Sahasra Chandi yagam and again during 2009, he installed statue of goddesses at Marpadga village at Kondapaka mandal in Medak district. It was during this time KCR prayed to the deity that he would perform Maha Chandi yagam if the Telangana State is achieved.

Sources said that the works have picked up pace after the review by the R&B minister early during January as the officials have been asked to complete most of the works by February.