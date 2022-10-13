KCR prods officials to make BRS Bhavan vastu-friendly

New Delhi / Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday visited the new TRS (BRS) Bhavan which is under construction at Vasanth Vihar in New Delhi.

TRS(BRS) chief enquired about the progress in the construction of the building and made some suggestions and vastu changes in the building. He instructed the officials to complete the works by January 2023.

State Roads and Buildings Minister V Prahsanth Reddy, Vastu Advisor Suddala Sudhakar Teja and others were also present.

Officials said that KCR is not ready to open temporary BRS office which was not vastu complaint. The TRS chief wanted to open the BRS office in the national capital at the earliest. The major challenge is the temporary office is ill equipped and not vastu friendly to launch the political operations. On the advice of the vastu experts, officials said that the CM will finalise the opening of the temporary office by this week end.