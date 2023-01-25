KCR pushed State into debts: Bandi

Mahbubnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for making Telangana debt-ridden State during his nine-year of rule in the State.

Speaking at the State level executive meeting of BJP held at Annapoorna Gardens in Mahbubnagar on Tuesday, Bandi said that there is demons rule going on in Telangana and KCR and his family have completely looted the people of this State and filled up their own coffers.

Adding further, he said that KCR forgot the promises he made to people during elections and launched vote bank schemes letting the people of this state incur huge debts of more than Rs. 5.5 lakh crore in just eight and a half years of his autocratic rule.

He demanded KCR to reveal his assets in 2014 and how much wealth his family has amassed during the past 8 years.

Bandi stressed the people are very much happy with the Narendra Modi's government across the country and a favorable wave is going on for the BJP party in the country. He expressed hope that that BJP party is going to wrest power in all the 9 States in the country which are going to face elections in the coming few months ahead.

"This is the time that each and every BJP activists must work to expose the failures of the KCR government and take forward and explain extensively to the people about the Central schemes in Telangana," said Bandi Sanjay while giving directions to the BJP activists and leaders at the meeting.

He suggested that the party cadres right from the booth level to the state level must work hard for the next 8 to 9 months with dedication and commitment and should win the confidence of the people.

"The BJP party has strength in 35,000 booths in Telangana, and we are planning to hold public meetings, 11,000 Shakti Kendras, we have give a clear direction to the cadres during the two-day state level executive meeting so that BJP wins majority seats in Telangana in the next elections," said Bandi Sanjay. The BJP leader explained to the local leaders and BJP activists about the major decisions taken during the national level meeting in Delhi earlier.

At the two-day State level meeting in the district the BJP leader conducted discussions on the political resolution. National Secretary of BJP, Indra Sena Reddy explained to the cadres on the SC, ST Sub-Plan, Agriculture and various other resolutions taken up by the BJP's Central leadership.

BJP national executive member AP Jitender Reddy, Upender Reddy and State treasurer Shantha Kumar, Vijaya Shanti, BJP national vice president DK Aruna, NP Veenkatesh, district BJP president Veera Bhrammachari and others took part in the programme.