Live
- Udupi MLA Demands Action Against Drug Mafia
- Mrunal Thakur showcases her kickboxing skills
- Hotels cooperate with corporation in making city plastic-free
- ChatGPT adds custom instructions to avoid repeated prompts
- Woman jumps from an auto after driver takes changes route in Tirupati
- How to remove facial hair naturally
- Ganesh Idols will cost be costlier in Andhra Pradesh this year
- KCR reviews heavy rains in Telangana
- Mystery behind discovery of giant ‘search’, ‘unlock’, and ‘download’ buttons across India solved
- MP Raghav Chadha demanded removal of BJP in Manipur, imposition of President's Rule
KCR reviews heavy rains in Telangana
Highlights
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao holds review on heavy rains in the state at Secretariat today.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao holds review on heavy rains in the state at Secretariat today.
Following the increasing of Paddy production in the state, CM KCR is holding a review meeting on the establishment of allied Food Processing industries and other related issues aiming to provide profits to the farming community.
Ministers - Sri T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, G Jagadish Reddy, Srinivas Goud, E Dayakar Rao , MP Damodar Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samiti President and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary, CMO officers and concerned department officials participated.eom
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS