KCR reviews heavy rains in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao(File Photo)

Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao holds review on heavy rains in the state at Secretariat today.

Following the increasing of Paddy production in the state, CM KCR is holding a review meeting on the establishment of allied Food Processing industries and other related issues aiming to provide profits to the farming community.

Ministers - Sri T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, G Jagadish Reddy, Srinivas Goud, E Dayakar Rao , MP Damodar Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samiti President and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary, CMO officers and concerned department officials participated.eom

