KCR seeks another meet with Amit Shah

New Delhi: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday.

KCR is learnt to have discussed the issues like law and order situation in the State and various developmental measures the State Government was taking up to see that the naxal influence was reduced to almost zero level.

He is also said to have urged the Centre to give more funds for speedier development so that the menace of naxalism could be done away much quicker. It is also learnt that KCR had sought time for another round of detailed meeting with Amit Shah.

Later, he called on Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and urged him to see that the FCI buys at least 50 lakh tonnes of coarse paddy during the kharif season and 80 lakh tonnes during rabi season.

He is said to have explained how the decision of FCI not to buy the parboiled rice would adversely affect the farmers.