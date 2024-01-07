KCR sends Chadar for annual URS celebrations at Ajmer Dargah

Live
Highlights
BRS Supremo Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao sent a Chadar for the annual Urs celebrations at Ajmer Dargah today ( Sunday).
BRS Supremo Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao sent a Chadar for the annual Urs celebrations at Ajmer Dargah today ( Sunday). The BRS has been sending Chadar to Ajmer every year by continuing the party's secular tradition.
Former Home Minister Mahmood Ali, BRS leader Azam Ali and other Muslim religious leaders participated. Special prayers are conducted on this occasion.
