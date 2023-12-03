Live
- People of New India votes on Performance Politics: Amit shah
- Patience is the biggest mantra in film industry: Anchor Chandu
- INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet on Monday to discuss Winter Session strategy
- Date locked for ‘Bubblegum’ third single
- Counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls tomorrow
- Mental fatigue, fragility part and parcel of entertainment industry: Sheeba Akashdeep
- Inspire your winter outfits from B-town
- The energy in ‘Hi Nanna’ is addictive: Nani at musical night event
- Counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls tomorrow
- BRS poor show linked to anti-incumbency and shifting of voter sentiments
Just In
KCR sends resignation to Governor
K. Chandrasekhar Rao sent his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday after the Congress won majority seats in the 119-member Assembly.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao sent his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday after the Congress won majority seats in the 119-member Assembly.
As it became clear that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not retain power, KCR sent his resignation to the Raj Bhavan through an official.
KCR was expected to reach Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation. However, he quietly left Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, in two private car. He did not reach Raj Bhavan, and it was later learnt that he sent his resignation through an official.
The Chief Minister is reported to have left for his farmhouse at Erravalli village in Medak district.
KCR’s action surprised many as he left as a commoner without the convoy and even route clearance.