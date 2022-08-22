KCR set to go all guns blazing against Amit Shah

Hyderabad: The political heat is likely to continue in the State as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be addressing public meetings while visiting Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts from August 29 to September 10 to inaugurate the integrated District Collector's offices.

According to the officials from the Chief Minister's Office, Chandrashekar Rao would be visiting Peddapally on August 29 to inaugurate the District Collectorate.

He will be visiting Nizamabad district on September 5, Jagtial on September 10. The Chief Minister has been targeting the BJP and the Central government during his speeches in the public meetings organised during the inauguration of the District Collectorates and party sources said that he would continue to target the ruling party at the Centre.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister is likely to inaugurate the party office in Nizamabad during his visit. The party leaders said that among the three places, the party office in Nizamabad was completed and ready to be inaugurated. The Chief Minister has been taking up official programmes as well as the party programs during his visit. During the inauguration of Vikarabad District Collectorate, the Chief Minister had inaugurated the TRS party office.

Party sources also said that the Chief Minister is likely to target the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his next public meeting. A day before the Union Home Minister's meeting, the Chief Minister addressed a public meeting in Munugodu and raised a few questions to the Centre like not deciding the share of Krishna waters and rising prices. Now, after the Shah's meeting, the Chief Minister may again go all guns blazing against the BJP leader, said a senior TRS leader.

The party leaders are buoyed with the Chief Minister's public meetings in recent times. "There is a good response to the meetings of the Chief Minister and they are creating debate among the masses.

The appeal by the Chief Minister to the intellectuals, youths and the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes is certainly making them think which party was good for them," said the TRS leader.