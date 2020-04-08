KCR should be booked for misleading people: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MP A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded filing of a police case against the Chief Minister for misleading the people on coronavirus. Addressing the media persons, he said that the Chief Minister in the past said that paracetamol tablet would be enough to face coronavirus attack and now says that it is a dreadful disease.

The Chief Minister had claimed that corona menace would end by April 7 and now says that threat would continue up to June 3. The Chief Minister should speak responsibly and should not wag his tongue only, the Malkajgiri MP said. While the Chief Minister says that he has been speaking to the Prime Minister every day but he was not ready to speak with the Opposition leaders of the State. The Chief Minister should not feel that he knew everything, the Congress leader said.

In fact, the Prime Minister has been taking suggestions of all but not Chief Minister of Telangana. The government should use the private medical facilities to combat the corona threat.