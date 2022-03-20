KCR should consult experts on GO 111

Telangana CM wants to abolish GO 111 that sets a 10-km radius buffer zone to protect the twin reservoirs Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. We request CM to discuss with various experts who are opposing the abolishment of GO 111 as concrete jungles or buildings in the buffer zone of twin reservoirs can allow more of flood waters at the downstream zone, more of global warming and climate change related weather catastrophes to the twin cities, big floods (like one in 1908) may recur destroying lives and assets in Hyderabad and reservoirs water may get polluted.



The above are gravity reservoirs. Water from these reservoirs naturally flows into Asifnagar and Mir Alam filter beds (that supply water to twin cities) without a single paisa expense on pumping. The total cost is just Rs. 2 to Rs. 5 per KL to get water from these twin reservoirs, while it is Rs. 150 per KL to get it from Godavari. We request CM to talk to experts on GO 111.

Rishi Nivriti Ridhi, Secunderabad