KCR skips dinner at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan received the President Droupadi Murmu at the Hakimpet airport on Monday. It is known that President Murmu reached Hyderabad as a part of her five-day southern sojourn. Later, President Murmu visited the War Memorial at Parade Ground in Secunderabad and paid floral tributes to the martyred soldiers. State Governor Tamilsai hosted the President's dinner at Raj Bhavan but Chief Minister KCR and IT Minister KTR skipped it.



After welcoming the President at the Hakimpet Airport, CM left for his farmhouse. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Assembly Speaker Srinivas Reddy, Council chairman Sukender Reddy, CS Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and others attended the dinner party at Raj Bhavan.