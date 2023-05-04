KCR starts pooja programs at BRS Bhavan ahead of inauguration of party office

The opening ceremony of BRS central office in Delhi is going on grandly after KCR reached the BRS Bhavan and started the pooja programs have already started at BRS Bhavan. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP Santhosh Kumar, MP Venkatesh participated in the puja. Party chief and Chief Minister KCR will inaugurate the party office at 1.05 pm.









As part of this, CM KCR left for Delhi in a special flight from Hyderabad. Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives have already reached the national capital to participate in this program.

On September 2, 2021, CM KCR performed Bhoomi Puja for the construction of BRS office in Delhi's Vasant Vihar. It has been built in a total area of 11,000 square feet with four floors. The lower ground has a media hall and servant quarters. On the ground floor there is a canteen, reception lobby, 4 chief secretaries' chambers, BRS national president KCR's chamber on the first floor, other chambers, conference halls, 2nd and 3rd floors have a total of 20 rooms. Among these, the party president suite, working president suite and other 18 other rooms are available.



