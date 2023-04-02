KCR sure of winning 200 local body seats in Maha

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday expressed confidence of the BRS party winning over 200 seats in the next local body elections in Maharashtra. The BRS chief was interacting with the leaders from Shetkari Sanghathan at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. The Chief Minister said, "Earlier when the farmers contested the election in the name of 'Shetkari Kamgar Party, they could win in 76 seats but now we are going to win 200 seats and the only thing needed is a strong determination.

The BRS chief said that there is no water, power and investment support to the farmers in the country hence the party had taken up the slogan of 'Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar'. The farmers need to be united to find a solution for their problems. "Apna dhang chahiye... Apna Rang Chahiye... Apna jung chahiye'. Even if the farmers fight for 75 more years there will be no change in their lives. What we need to do is to utilise the vote for ourselves and bring farmers rule. When we have the weapon of vote there is no need to come onto the roads for agitation and face lathis," said Rao.

One of the farmers asked what they should answer when the people question, "from where will you bring money for so many schemes".

Replying to this, the BRS Chief said that it was unfortunate that none of the governments in the 75 years of Independence thought of spending money on farmers. The government does not care for allocating money to the farmers but the BRS government has given top priority and allocated huge money in the budget. The party gave importance to water, power and investment support, which are essential to the farmers, he added.