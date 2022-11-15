KCR to apply Munugodu formula for 2023 polls

Hyderabad: Excited over the success of the party with the help of in-charges in the Munugodu Assembly constituency, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to continue the ministers as in-charges in the next Assembly elections where they would be given the responsibility of five to six segments.

The TRS chief is said to be satisfied with the functioning of the in-charges in the Munugodu Assembly segment, according to party sources. The party had pressed in almost 100 public representatives dividing the constituency into 80 units and could wrest the seat from BJP's Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. The party leaders, including the ministers were made in-charges for small villages too.

The TRS chief is likely to entrust the responsibility of the Assembly constituency to ministers, reveal sources. They would have to coordinate with the MLA/ in-charge of the constituency and chalk out plans to meet people during the elections. They would be visiting the constituency much before the poll notification is issued by the Election Commission.

"Appointment of in-charges is not a new process. This was followed in the 2018 Assembly elections, but now the ministers were given the responsibilities of the in-charges. During the 2018 elections, the secretaries and general secretaries were given the responsibilities as in-charges. Each secretary was given two to three Assembly segments, and for every three to four secretaries there was a general secretary in-charge. These leaders would convey the message of the party leadership to the candidates," said a senior TRS leader. The Ministers along with their constituency would be taking care of nearby constituencies keeping track of the government programmes and functioning of the leaders, added the TRS leader. However, another leader said that this would be a problem for the ministers as they would have to focus on their own constituency; this would put an extra financial burden.

Party sources said that the extra burden issue is likely to come up during the meeting of the legislature and state executive to be held at the Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. When asked about the failure of a few ministers in the bypoll, a senior minister said that now the focus should be on increasing the margin of votes in all constituencies. It would be interesting to see whether the party would get the same result with the in-charge system.