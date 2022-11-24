KCR to bare nefarious designs of Modi government

Hyderabad: The winter session of the Telangana Assembly scheduled to begin from December 3 promises to be a high-voltage session where the government would try to expose the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and how it has been behaving in a vindictive manner resulting in a shortfall of revenue to the extent of Rs 40,000 crore.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would lay greater emphasis on the economic sanctions imposed against Telangana and the role of Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, particularly regarding the delay in according approval to the bills, which have been pending for long. Along with this, the recent I-T and ED raids on the state ministers will also come up for a discussion in the House.

CMO sources said KCR wants to tell the people how irrelevant and ridiculous the economic policies of the Centre were and how they were having a negative impact on the growth of Telangana. According to the Chief Minister, Telangana is the fastest growing state in the country and hence the BJP for political reasons imposed restrictions on the mobilization of funds wrongly citing FRMB rules, pressurised to implement power reforms and refused to release Central grants. The sources said that KCR is preparing a detailed report on the financial assistance extended by the Centre to Telangana since 2014 and the hurdles created in mobilizing funds through financial institutions for the last three years.

According to the CMO, the Centre announced the FRBM limit of Rs 54,000 crore for Telangana in the beginning of the financial year 2022-23.

The Centre suddenly reduced the FRBM limit to Rs 39,000 crore resulting in a shortfall of Rs 15,000 crore.

As per rules, financially strong states are entitled to avail 0.5 per cent additional fund mobilization. Telangana has a robust economic growth, but it has been deprived of 0.5 per cent additional loan facility as it opposed the anti-farmer policies of the Centre and the state had lost about Rs 6,000 crore.

The Centre also stopped the release of Rs 20,000 crore non-budgetary funds to the state. All this adds to a big loss to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore.

The Chief Minister is also likely to refer to the "undermining of federalism" and throttling the states' voice and how the BJP had resorted to vindictive and degenerated policies.

In fact, the ensuing Assembly session is likely to set the tone for campaign for the next Assembly elections.