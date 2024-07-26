KCR to convene an emergency meeting with MLAs today to discuss the budget

BRS chief and former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to convened an emergency meeting this evening to discuss the Telangana state budget presented by the Congress government in the Assembly. The meeting will involve party MLAs as KCR would outline the strategy to be employed in the assembly following the budget announcement. He instructed party members to return to Hyderabad immediately after their visit to Medigadda.

In related news, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) canceled a previously scheduled media conference in Kyatanapally, indicating a shift in focus towards the assembly proceedings and discussions about the budget.

KCR marked his first appearance in the assembly as the leader of the opposition yesterday, shortly after the budget speech commenced. He entered the House with 25 party MLAs just minutes after the budget presentation began and departed two minutes before its conclusion, highlighting his dissent regarding the government's fiscal plans.

Following the session, KCR criticized the budget, claiming it deceived farmers and likening it to a "story" rather than a serious fiscal plan. He described the budget speech as superficial and lacking the substance expected from such an important governmental duty.