KCR to hold parleys with teachers ahead of MLC poll

Hyderabad: Even before the Election Commission has issued the notification for biennial election to Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar Hyderabad Teachers' constituency, all political parties had started gearing up for the poll battle.

This political heat would now increase along with day temperatures from February 16 when the EC would issue the notification.

The BRS, it is learnt, will take certain decisions addressing the long-pending demands of the teachers ahead of the poll code. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a meeting with some leaders of the teachers' associations and review the pending demands mainly the salary enhancement, encashment of medical bills and other issues.

The pink party hopes that this will help them to win the support of teachers for the party candidate. Sources said that the BRS may even support the incumbent MLC K Janardhan Reddy. Negotiations are said to be on with teachers' association (PRTU)

As per the EC schedule, the biennial election would be held on March 13 and vote counting on March 16. Last date for nomination is February 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be February 27. The scrutiny of the application will be held on February 24.

The Left parties supported - United Teachers' Federation (UTF) is backing Manik Reddy, while a BJP-affiliated candidate, AVN Reddy is getting ready to contest the polls. Though the elections are not being held on party symbol, the BRS and BJP took the biennial election to the teachers' constituency as a prestige in view of the assembly elections this year.

Sources said that the government already announced a schedule for promotions and transfers of the government teachers working in Panchayat Raj and Education departments.

It also cleared the long-pending spouse transfer cases. Out of 29,000 voters, 70 per cent are government teachers. The BRS has directed its MLAs to ensure the victory of the party candidate. On the other hand, the BJP and UTF have also taken the polls seriously.