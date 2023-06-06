  • Menu
KCR to inaugurate Collectorate on June 9: MLA Balka Suman

Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman
Highlights

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman, said that district Collectorate building built at Naspur in the district has been fully renovated in view of CM KCR’s visit to the district on June 9.

Balka Suman along with district Collector Badawath Santosh, Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, Manchiryala, and Bellampally constituency MLAs Nadipelli Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnaiah visited along with officials visited the Collectorate on Monday

They inspected the offices of the district departments, public waiting areas, building premises, meeting hall, and gardens in the Collectorate building.

