Just In
KCR to kickstart poll campaign from Medak today
Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao will kick start his campaign for the ensuing elections from the public meeting in Medak district today.
BRS chief would be addressing the first public meeting after the announcement of the candidates for the ensuing elections.
The CM would be travelling to Medak by road and reach the district at 1 pm. He will inaugurate the district office of the party. he would later inaugurate district police office building and integrated district office complex (IDOC). He would be launching 406 disabled pensions and beedi tekdar pensions and interact with the district officers at auditorium.
The BRS chief will reach CSI Church Ground where he will address the public meeting at 5.30 pm. He would return Pragathi Bhavan by 7.30 pm.