KCR to lead BRS stir over Palamuru-Rangareddy project

Hyderabad: In a major political offensive, BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao is set to visit the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) project site to directly confront the Congress government over its alleged neglect of the scheme. The visit aims to expose how the "lifeline of South Telangana" is being sidelined, depriving the region of essential irrigation and drinking water.

During a high-level meeting of former ministers and senior leaders at his Eravelli farmhouse on Friday, the BRS chief directed party ranks to maintain an unwavering focus on the irrigation crisis. Sources indicate that KCR cautioned leaders against being distracted by government tactics, such as the phone-tapping probe or the Formula E legal notices. "The government will try to divert public attention with these notices, but you must not deter from the goal of exposing the severe injustice meted out to the people of South Telangana," he reportedly told the gathering.

The BRS is planning a massive public outreach programme after Sankranti, featuring three major rallies in Rangareddy, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar. To educate the masses, KCR has instructed leaders to utilise PowerPoint presentations, pamphlets, conferences, and folk songs to explain the technical and financial aspects of the project in simple language.

Specific emphasis will be placed on the BRS government's expenditure and the status of the project before the change in power. BRS leaders intend to highlight that while critical works remain pending, the current government has prioritised the Kodangal Lift Irrigation scheme, which they allege was launched purely for "commissions."

Concluding the meeting, the BRS President remarked that the government's "honeymoon period" is over. Vowing to build sustained pressure, he stated that the party would now hold the administration accountable for the "420 promises" made to the people of Telangana.