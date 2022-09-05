KCR to open Nizamabad Collectorate today

Hyderabad: The proposed visit of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Nizamabad district on Monday to inaugurate the integrated collectorate office, the TRS party office and address a public meeting has raised curiosity in political circles.

The Chief Minister has been visiting the districts to inaugurate the integrated collectorate buildings and addressing public meetings but this time it is likely to raise a protocol war between the TRS and BJP.

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Sunday said that as per protocol he should be invited and allowed to attend the official programme and be permitted to speak. But so far, the district administration has not sent any invite to him.

The Chief Minister, party sources say, would apparently be taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP during his public meeting and would be speaking at length about the various welfare schemes being implemented by his government and latest decision of the Cabinet to extend the Dalit Bandhu to more families.

He would also refer to the vindictive attitude of the Centre towards the non-BJP-ruled states and the manner in which it was misusing the CBI and ED.

The presence of the BJP MP at the meeting might lead to a clash, party leaders feel. But then the BJP would try to convert it into another case of breach of protocol. Already, it has been alleging that the government was not following protocol regarding Governor's visits to districts and that she was not even allowed to deliver the joint address to the state Assembly on the first day of budget session.