KCR to play on water sentiment

Hyderabad: Will sentiment work for BRS in the Lok Sabha elections? At least this is what party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao feels. KCR wants to make the issue of sharing of Krishna and Godavari water a sentimental issue to garner the support of voters. He is said to be gearing up for a bus yatra called ‘Neeti Poru Yatra’ along the Krishna and Godavari basin soon.

The party, which took up the slogan of ‘Caru Saru Padaharu’ (Sir-KCR, car-party's election symbol, 16 seats and forming government in Delhi) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while in power now wants to go to people with the slogan of ‘Mana Neelu’ (our water), a slogan which was popular during the separate Telangana agitation.

The party feels that the mood in the party is upbeat after the recent Nalgonda public meeting and hence the Neeti Poru Yatra can help gain greater momentum. The party leadership is planning to appoint in-charges for the two basins. The yatra will culminate with a public meeting at Hyderabad, party leaders said.



According to the tentative programme, the Yatra in Krishna basin would start from Nagarjunsagar and along Godavari it would be from Kaleshwaram. The idea of the BRS is to make people aware that the Congress party was compromising with the state’s interests regarding its due water share from Krishna and Godavari.