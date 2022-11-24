KCR to start BRS activities in December

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to kick start the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) activities from early December with a meeting on the farmers' issues in Maharashtra's Amravati and later focus on other aspects.

According to party sources, the Chief Minister is said to have finalised an action plan for accelerating his new national party BRS. The TRS supremo has decided to focus on the farmers' issues and also on irrigation related matters to target the Centre on its failures and to come to the rescue of the farmers.

Sources say that the party leadership has decided to hold a meeting with the farmers in Maharashtra's Amravati. The Chief Minister would also be targeting the BJP government on the irrigation front. KCR had previously targeted the successive Central governments on the water crisis, despite having an availability of 70,000 TMCs of water in the country, alleging that the rulers had no knowledge on utilising resources.

A senior TRS leader said that the idea behind having a meeting in Amravati is primarily because most of the farmer suicides have been reported in the Vidarbha region and secondly, because Maharashtra is ruled by the BJP.

"This meeting would help the party to corner BJP on its farm policies", said the TRS leader.

It may be mentioned here that, recently, the Chief Minister had already hosted a round of meeting with farm leaders from all across the country, where he had asked them to enter politics.

Sources also mention that the Chief Minister would be having a meeting with Dalit organisations in the country and culminatively be put forward before a public meeting in Delhi. However, there is no clarity on the said public meeting in the nation's capital, because of the ensuing Delhi Municipal Corporation elections.

Sources suggest that BRS party activities would pick up after the first week of December, because the 30-day waiting period would end on December 7.

"After this, the State would be having Assembly sessions for a week's time and the activities are likely to pick up after the sessions", said the TRS leader.