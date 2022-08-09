KCR treats ministers, MLAs as slaves: Eatala

Mahbubnagar: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who had been minister in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, alleged that the CM has no love for any of his ministers, MLAs or any party leaders and he treats them as slaves and very soon many of them will join BJP party and definitely BJP will do all it can to wrest power from the TRS party.

While taking part in the Palle Gosa and BJP Bharosa programme in Chinna Chintakunta mandal of Devarkadra constituency on Monday, Etala Rajender justified the resignation of Congress Munugodu MLA Rajagopal Reddy. Lack of cooperation within the Congress party leaders forced Rajagopal to quit the party. "It really requires guts to take such a decision and Rajagopal as he is self respected person having self esteem has taken the decision to resign and get a fresh mandate of the people in the bi-election.

It is not just KCR who has strategies and political planning. We will show that BJP also has its strategy and we will play it right to defeat the TRS and the Congress in the upcoming by-elections and show that BJP is not taking little steps on the stairs, but moving at rocket speed and will definitely wrest power from the TRS party in the 2024 Assembly elections," said Etala.

Eatala demanded that if all those 12 Congress MLAs who joined TRS party without resigning and even enjoying Minister positions must be ashamed of themselves for their unethical act of winning from one party and later on ditching that party and enjoying power.

"I demand all such public representatives if they have an shame or ethics must resign like Rajagopal and then go for bi-election if they really have guts to face the people of their constituencies," said Rajender. Etala said that BJP leaders will visit all the 119 constituencies in Telangana and will expose the failures of the TRs government and he hoped that BJP party will definitely win majority seats in 2024 general elections in the state.

Later the BJP leader took part in the Jayanti celebrations of Panduga Saianna who fought against the land lords and recalled the contributions of the great leader.