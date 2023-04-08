KCR turned State into a laughing stock: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday lashed out at CM KCR and alleged that he had turned Telangana state into a laughing stock with his inefficient rule across the country. He alleged that the CM had turned his family into a golden family instead of turning the state into a golden Telangana. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken leave for even day in his nine-year long rule, he alleged that CM KCR had not visited the state Secretariat even for once in his entire nine-year long rule.

Speaking to media persons at the State BJP headquarters, Reddy alleged that the CM was trying to suppress their party BJP by hatching conspiracies. He claimed that lakhs of unemployed youth of the state had been thrown on the road due to the TSPSC question paper leak case.

He alleged that the CM was foisting cases against their party leaders as they were cornering the State government over the issue of the leak of the tenth class question paper. He alleged that the expansion works of MMTS project were pending in the State capital due to the negligence of the state government.