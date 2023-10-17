KCR urges Bhongir people to support BRS for 3rd time

Bhongir: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao urged the people Bhongir to support and voted for BRS the third time for better future of the district and State.

In his speech here on Monday, KCR explained the government contribution for the development of Bhongir and other constituencies that fall under Yadadri -Bhongir district with facts and figures.

While the public meeting was going on, one of the BRS activists suffered heart attack and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Doctors after examining the victim stated that he was brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Sataiah of Juluru village of Pochampally mandal of Bhongir constituency.

Sitting MLA and party candidate from Bhongir Payla Shekar Reddy tried his level best in making the public meeting a grand success but the ground was not filled to its capacity. Artists grabbed the attention of the audience with their folklore political songs.

CM KCR attracted the attention of the people with his powerful idiomatic speech.

He lauded Bhongir MLA Shekar Reddy for his commitment to the development of Bhongir constituency.

He urged people of Yadadri-Bhongir district to bless BRS candidates Payla Shekar Reddy of Bhongir, Gongidi Sunitha of Aler, Gadari Kishore Of Tunga Turthi , Chirumarthi Lingaiah of Nakrekal constituency in Assembly elections.

ZP Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, Bhongir former MLA Alimineti Uma Madava Reddy, Deshapathi Srinivas and party leaders shared the dais with CM KCR.