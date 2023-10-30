Live
- Court rules against Meta over penalty on illegal user info sharing
- US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
- PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
- Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU
- Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief
- Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages
- Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors storm into semis with stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand
- Singur plant row: Tata Motors can recover Rs 766 cr from Bengal govt as compensation
- Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
- El Al to stop flying over Saudi Arabia, Oman on flights to Asia
Just In
KCR visit hospital to enquire BRS candidate health condition
Highlights
BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited a cooporate hospital in the city to enquire about the health condition of the party candidate and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy who received serious injuries on his abdomen in the attack by a local today.
BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited a cooporate hospital in the city to enquire about the health condition of the party candidate and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy who received serious injuries on his abdomen in the attack by a local today.
The BRS leader was undergoing a surgery for injuries on intestines with knife wounds. Doctors were performing surgery to recover the leader fast from the injuries.
Leaders said that KCR enquired doctors about the health condition on phone already. During his visit, the CM will ask doctors to take extra care .
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS