KCR visit hospital to enquire BRS candidate health condition

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited a cooporate hospital in the city to enquire about the health condition of the party candidate and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy who received serious injuries on his abdomen in the attack by a local today.

The BRS leader was undergoing a surgery for injuries on intestines with knife wounds. Doctors were performing surgery to recover the leader fast from the injuries.

Leaders said that KCR enquired doctors about the health condition on phone already. During his visit, the CM will ask doctors to take extra care .

