KCR wants to see every poor family happy, says Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar handed over the title deeds of houses constructed under the double bedroom scheme in Mogadumpur village in Karimnagar rural mandal to the beneficiaries on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the State government was working towards the development of the poor. CM KCR's goal is to make every poor family in the State happy. With the construction of double bedroom houses, the dream of the poor has come true.

Seventy-four years after the independence of the country, no Chief Minister or Prime Minister has come up with the idea of building double bedroom houses for the poor. After the formation of Telangana State, the government has been working for the betterment of the poor.

Schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hours free electricity for cultivation and Dalit Bandhu were being implemented in Telangana unlike any other State of the country. Even in summer agriculture work was going on due to supply of water from the Kaleshwaram project, he said.

Kamalakar said the government was providing financial assistance for the marriage of poor girls through the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak scheme. KCR kits were being provided to pregnant women who have given birth in government hospitals.

Development works in the State were being undertaken in a phased manner.

In Makhdumpur, 40 out of 52 houses have been handed over to beneficiaries and the remaining would be handed over soon.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, MPP T Lakshmaiah, MPTC Devanapalli Pushpa Anjireddy, PACS Chairman Anand Rao and others were present on the occasion.