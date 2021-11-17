KCR will fight BJP to save ryots: Satyavathi Rathod

Mahabubabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao knows how to tackle the BJP-led Central government to protect the interests of the farmers, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, she demanded that the Centre come clean on paddy purchase.

"The Centre should make it clear whether it is ready to purchase paddy or not. Instead of doing so, the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is trying to create ruckus in the name of consoling farmers and inspecting paddy procurement centres," she said.

Denying attack on BJP leaders, she said that they had a huge number of farmers as TRS members. If they really wanted to attack, the BJP leaders would not take to streets, she said. "Instead of relying on petty politics, Sanjay should go to Delhi and make the Centre to listen to the justifiable demands of the State," Rathod said.

She alleged that the BJP was conspiring to malign the image of TRS government by pushing farmers into distress. But as long as KCR was at the helm of affairs, he would protect the interests of the farmers. KCR is well aware of Centre's guiles and will give a fitting answer to it, she asserted. "KCR exerted pressure on the then Congress government to achieve separate Telangana, and it may not be a big issue to him to tackle the Centre," Rathod said.

ZP chairperson A Bindu, Kuravi ZPTC B Venkat Reddy and Bayyaram PACS chairman M Madhukar Reddy were among others present.