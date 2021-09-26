  • Menu
KCR will fulfil all promises: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao addressing the party workers at Pedda Vangara in Mahabubabad district on Saturday
The State government is working hard to recover from the misery inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Saturday.

Speaking to party workers at Pedda Vangara, he said that KCR government is committed to fulfill all its promises. Despite the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19, the government was able to carry all the schemes and programmes such as Shadi Mubarak, Kalyanalaxmi, Rythu Bandhu, rythu Bima, Aasara pensions etc without a break, he said, stating that Telangana is the only State to make it happen in the entire country, he said.

This apart, the government has come up with the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which provides Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the Dalits for their empowerment.

Telangana received a raw deal in the united Andhra Pradesh, he said, blaming the Congress. The BJP-led Central government also deceived the people by making false promises. Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as anti-farmer, Errabelli said that KCR was doing everything to protect the interests of the farmers.

Referring to KCR's Delhi tour, he said that it was aimed at pursuing the Centre to purchase the paddy. During the meeting, Eeduru Ailaiah has been elected as the TRS Pedda Vngara mandal president unanimously.

