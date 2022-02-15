KCR's birthday fete exposes disunity among TRS leaders in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Party ranks forced to split in Nalgonda, as MLC Gutha Sukender Reddy and MLA Bhupal Reddy organised a free meal distribution programme(Annadanam ) separately at two different centers in Nalgonda town, on the eve of CM KCR birthday.



In general, any party leaders and cadre celebrate their party supremo's birthday collectively to show the unity of the party.

Former Legislative Council chairman and MLC Gutha Sukender Reddy organised Annadanam program at Leprosy centre, while MLA Bhupal Reddy along with ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy conducted Annadanam programme at the Government hospital in the town.

Speaking on the occasions, both the leaders praised CM KCR and his role in realising the dreams of Telangana State by putting his life in danger and listed out the achievements and milestones of TRS government for the past seven years.

Few second rung leaders and party workers opined that it would be inconvenient and at same time problematic to them to whom to follow and where to attend the programmes if two power centers are established in the same constituency.

They further opined that it was better to organize the party programmes collectively by the main leaders in order to show party unity instead of exhibiting personal strengths.

It should be noted that both Gutha Sukender Reddy and Kancharla Bhupal Reddy hail from the same village Urumadla of Chityal mandal in the district and were Guru and Shishyawhen they were in TDP in united Andhra Pradesh.

Also, similar political situation of Nalgonda constituency is being witnessed at Nagarjuna Sagar constituency where MLC MC Koti Reddy and MLA Bhagath Kumar became two power centres in the constituency as they went ahead separately.

Few supporters and sympathisers of the party opined that two power centres and split in the party may degrade the party in constituency.