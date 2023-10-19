KCR’s campaign takes dasara break

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ended his first phase of campaign trial on Wednesday and would be taking a break for a week’s time.

The BRS Chief had so far addressed seven public meetings so far. He has addressed meetings in Husnabad, Jangaon, Bhongir, Sircilla, Siddipet, Jadcherla and Medchal. He would be taking a break for a week’s time till the Dussehra festival.

After a gap of eight days, the BRS Chief would hold meetings at Achampet, Nagarkurnool and Munugode between 1 pm to 4 pm on October 26. The BRS chief has so far targeted the Congress party and cautioned the people on olden days of no power. He wanted people to cast their vote after taking up discussions in their villages and after analysing what the government has done for them. He warned people to be cautious with the parties which create communal differences and wanted the Ganga JamuniTehzib to be continued in the state.