KCR’s family must be banished, says Naini

Hanumkonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Wednesday called for the banishment of KCR’s family, accusing them of corrupting Telangana and looting crores during ten years of rule.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here, Reddy alleged that in the name of Telangana sentiment, traitors blackmailed, diverted the public mindset, provoked students, and thrived politically. He appealed to people of undivided Warangal district not to rest until such traitors were chased out. He urged that KCR’s family and their followers, who looted wealth over a decade, should not be spared until every single rupee is recovered.

Referring to the recent Assembly sessions, Reddy stated that the corruption and illicit wealth amassed during the BRS rule had been exposed. He pointed out that the comments made by Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha serve as strong evidence. ‘Kavitha came out only because of disputes over distribution of the looted wealth worth crores. Kavitha’s accusations have become proof for CBI investigation’.

Reddy asserted that, along with KCR’s family, ministers and MLAs who worked with them were also participants in the corruption. He demanded IT and ED raids be conducted at their homes to reveal the looted cash and assets. He would request CM to take measures to ensure that every single rupee looted district-wise was recovered.

The MLA questioned whether it was not true that hundreds of crores were discovered during raids on officials who were part of the Kaleshwaram Project construction. He condemned KCR’s family for destroying the property, existence and self-respect of people just to enrich their own homes under “Golden Telangana.”

He warned that while they have no interest in the personal family matters of KCR, they will continue to agitate until every rupee looted by them was returned to people. Nayini called upon people of undivided Warangal district to fight until the properties acquired by BRS leaders in the name of Telangana movement were proven and seized by the government.