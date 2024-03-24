KCR’s nephew Kanna Rao arrested for land-grabbing

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao seems in deep trouble. After the arrest of his daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam, the city police have arrested KCR elder brother’s son K Kanna Rao in the land grabbing case. Kanna Rao reportedly formed the “ K -Gang” which was involved in land grabbing and settlements in the city.

The Kanna Rao gang would identify the lands in the litigation and encroach them by giving threats to the owners and seek ransom.

The Adibatla police have already registered an attempt to murder case against Kanna Rao, and his associates for allegedly trespassing on private land and attacking the staff of a private company recently.

The complaint was lodged by Bandoju Srinivas, director of OSR Projects, alleging an attempt to grab two acres in Adibatla. The complainant alleged that Kanna Rao, along with 30 other BRS leaders, attempted to occupy the land forcibly.

The complaint said that “Rao and his accomplices not only tried to grab the land but also resorted to destructive tactics. They damaged fencing and boundary walls, leaving the property vulnerable to further encroachments. They used heavy vehicles like JCBs and other equipment to bring down the compound wall” he said.

Based on the complaint, a special team was formed to trace the main culprits who were absconding. Police registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing damage, using explosive substances and rioting under IPC Sections 307, 447, 427, 436, 148 and 149. Kanna Rao also allegedly kidnapped a realtor, Saroor Rao, and seized his land.

KCR’s relative also threatened many others forcing them to leave the city unable to bear the torture, police said investigating every complaint lodged by the victims of Kanna Rao.

Police said that 10 persons who were part of the Kanna Rao gang were already arrested and launched a hunt to nab another 30 members.