KCR’s public meeting tomorrow

Yelladu (Kothagudem): The Yelladu constituency witnessed a flurry of activity as MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra took charge to oversee the preparations for the upcoming ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ on Monday. With just a day to go until the grand event scheduled for November 1, the MP wasted no time in ensuring that everything was set in motion.

The primary focus was to inspect and monitor the progress of the helipad construction and the meeting place arrangements. Vaddiraju offered valuable insights and advice to the chairman of the Yelladhu Agriculture Market Committee, Banothu Harisingh Naik, and other officials involved in the ongoing preparations. His aim was crystal clear - to ensure that all necessary arrangements were expedited for the forthcoming event.

During his visit, he encouraged the local populace to extend a warm and grand welcome to the BRS Chief and the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao. In a confident tone, he asserted that CM KCR is poised to not only win a historic third term but also create history with his re-election.