KCR's Rajashyamala Yagam reaches the final stage, the deity to appear as Nartana Kali

ERRAVALLI: The Rajashyamala yagam, conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravalli, has reached its final stage. The yagashala witnessed the appearance of Amma Rajashyamala in the avatar of Nartana Kali with Swarupanandendra and Swatmanandendra Swamy from Visakha Sharada Peetham are overseeing the yaga ritual.

During the poornahuti muhurta, the mantras of the Rajashyamala goddess will be chanted three lakh times, and the same was discussed by the priests. Later, the priests will sprinkle the holy water on the KCR couple after Kumbhodwasana.

Additionally, as part of the yagam, the KCR couple will offer the Kankanam to the presiding priests through a special ritual, which will be the end of the Yagam. The Vedic scholars will give the mahadashirvachanam while KCR will offer padapuja to Swarupanandendra Swamy.

Finally, the remaining clothes of Goddess Rajashyamala brought from Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham will be presented to the CM couple as an auspicious sign. Meanwhile, all the pundits attending the yaga. are dressed in yellow clothes, symbolising the divine energy and auspiciousness of the ritual.